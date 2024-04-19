12 jurors picked for Donald Trump's hush money trial; selection of alternates under way

April 19, 2024 02:34 am | Updated 02:34 am IST - New York

A jury of 12 people has been seated in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York.

Alternates are now being selected.

The rapid progress Thursday afternoon propelled the case closer to opening statements and weeks of testimony in a case charging the Republican ex-president with falsifying business records to suppress stories about his sex life in the final days of the 2016 election.

The jury includes a sales professional, a software engineer, an English teacher and multiple lawyers. The case centres on $130,000 Trump's lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen paid to porn actor Stormy Daniels. Trump faces 34 felony counts. He denies any wrongdoing.

