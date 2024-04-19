GIFT a SubscriptionGift
12 jurors picked for Donald Trump's hush money trial; selection of alternates under way

The rapid progress April 18 afternoon propelled the case closer to opening statements and weeks of testimony

April 19, 2024 02:34 am | Updated 02:34 am IST - New York

AP
Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass talks to jurors as attorney Todd Blanche and former U.S. President Donald Trump pay close attention during Trump’s criminal trial on charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, in Manhattan state court in New York City, U.S. April 18, 2024 in this courtroom sketch. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A jury of 12 people has been seated in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York.

Alternates are now being selected.

The rapid progress Thursday afternoon propelled the case closer to opening statements and weeks of testimony in a case charging the Republican ex-president with falsifying business records to suppress stories about his sex life in the final days of the 2016 election.

The jury includes a sales professional, a software engineer, an English teacher and multiple lawyers. The case centres on $130,000 Trump's lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen paid to porn actor Stormy Daniels. Trump faces 34 felony counts. He denies any wrongdoing.

