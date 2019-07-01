12 JuD, Jaish members jailed for terror funding

The anti-terrorism courts in Pakistan’s Punjab province have handed down up to five years imprisonment to 12 members of the banned Jamat-ud-Dawah (JuD) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) on the charges of terrorism financing.

According to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab Police, it arrested the JuD and JeM members some time ago on the charges of terror financing and presented them before anti-terrorism courts of different districts of Punjab for trial.

“The ATCs sentenced four leaders of JuD — Asghar Ali, Junaid Irshad and Ijaz Ahmad of Rawalpindi and Abdul Khaliq of Rahim Yar Khan — for two years each imprisonment with fines,” the CTD said in a statement here on Monday.

The Hafiz Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba which is responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attacks. It had been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the U.S. in June 2014.

The statement said that eight local leaders of JeM have been convicted by ATCs for a term of up to five years.

The JeM had claimed responsibility for the February 14 Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 40 CRPF personnel dead, increasing tensions between India and Pakistan.