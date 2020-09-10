12 held after woman raped in Lahore

LAHORE

10 September 2020 22:15 IST

Pakistani police on Thursday detained 12 people for questioning after two armed men allegedly gang-raped a mother in front of her children after her car went out on a deserted highway, police said.

The arrests were made following the overnight incident near the eastern city of Lahore, in which the men also stole cash and jewellery from the woman before fleeing. None of the 12 was thought to be an assailant, police said.

The attack drew widespread condemnation on social media with some activists demanding those involved be hanged in public. Musarrat Cheema, a spokesperson in the Punjab province, said raids were being conducted to trace and arrest the culprits.

Advertising

Advertising