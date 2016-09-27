International

12 Afghan soldiers killed in ‘insider attack’

Afghan soldiers stand next to an outpost in Kunduz where their colleagues were killed.

Afghan soldiers stand next to an outpost in Kunduz where their colleagues were killed.  

As many as 12 Afghan soldiers were killed in their sleep by comrades in an outpost near the northern city of Kunduz.

Links to Taliban

Two soldiers with suspected links to the Taliban fled and joined the insurgents after carrying out the attack overnight, said Sher Aziz Kamawal, a senior police commander in Kunduz.

The outpost was among many forming a protective ring around Kunduz, which was briefly captured by the Taliban a year ago, the first time the movement had seized a provincial capital since losing power in 2001.

Insider attacks have plagued both Afghan and international military forces in the country, undermining trust and morale.

The Western-trained and backed Afghan government forces are battling various insurgent groups, including the Afghan Taliban, who say they are fighting to expel foreign troops and re-establish a fundamentalist Muslim regime in the country.

