11,000 fewer deaths in Europe due to drop in pollution levels

There will be 11,000 fewer deaths in European countries under coronavirus lockdown due to a sharp drop in fossil fuel pollution in April, according to research released on Thursday.

Measures to halt the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic have slowed the region’s economies to a crawl, with coal-generated power falling by nearly 40%, and oil consumption by a third.

“This will result in 11,000 avoided deaths from air pollution,” said lead author Lauri Myllyvirta, senior analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

Globally, oil use has declined by about the same amount, with drops in coal consumption varying by region.

An unintended boon of shuttered factories and empty roads has been more breathable air.

Levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and small particle pollution known as PM2.5 — both toxic by-products burning coal, oil and gas — fell 37 and 10%, respectively, according to the findings.

“The impacts are the same or bigger in many other parts of the world,” Ms. Myllyvirta told AFP. “So we are looking at an even larger number of avoided deaths.”

Air pollution shortens lives worldwide by nearly three years on average.