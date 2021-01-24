11 of 22 trapped miners rescued from gold mine in China

Eleven miners, trapped underground for two weeks following a blast in a gold mine in east China's Shandong Province, have been rescued, a media report said on January 24.
The rescuers set free two workers on January 24, bringing the number of rescued workers to 11, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
The first miner was rescued from the mine in the morning. The worker, said to be in an extremely weak condition, was rushed to a hospital for treatment.
Currently, 633 people and 407 equipment are at the site for rescue operations.
In this photo released by Xinhua news agency, rescuers carry a miner who was trapped in a gold mine in Qixia City in east China's Shandong Province on January 24, 2021.
Twenty-two miners were trapped about 600 meters underground following an explosion on January 10 at a partially built gold mine in Qixia, under the city of Yantai, in Shandong Province.
Before January 24, rescuers had established contact with only 10 of the miners, who are in good physical and psychological condition. Another is believed to have been dead, the report said.
