11 soldiers killed in Burkina Faso attack

At least 11 soldiers were killed after a group of unidentified gunmen attacked a military detachment in centre-north Burkina Faso, a security source said.
“Unidentified gunmen attacked military detachment near the village of Hallale. At least 11 soldiers lost their lives in the attack,” the source told Xinhua on Wednesday, adding some soldiers were reportedly missing.
The defence and security forces managed to kill five gunmen in an exchange of gunfire, local media reported.
The attack came one day after 35 civilians and seven soldiers in the northern province of Soum were killed and 80 terrorists neutralised in two separate attacks on Tuesday.
The troubled West African country is faced with a worsening security situation in northern regions as frequent militant attacks have sparked a wave of panic in the country.
