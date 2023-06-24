11 passengers injured evacuating Cathay Pacific jet after aborted takeoff in Hong Kong

June 24, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - Taipei

A Cathay Pacific jetliner aborted its takeoff at Hong Kong International Airport on June 24 and 11 passengers were injured while evacuating the aircraft, the airline said.

Flight CX880, bound for Los Angeles, returned to the gate after a “technical issue” caused the crew to abort the takeoff and “a precautionary passenger evacuation” was initiated, the airline said in a statement. It said those on board used five escape slides to exit the plane. The flight was carrying 293 passengers and 17 crew members.

Cathay Pacific gave no details on the problem. Public broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) reported one of the plane's tires had overheated, causing it to burst.

“We understand that 11 passengers are being treated at the hospital with injuries sustained during the evacuation process,” Cathay Pacific said. “Our priority is to look after all affected passengers and crew.” By 10:30 a.m., nine of the injured passengers had been discharged from the hospital, the airline said later.

Using a different aircraft, the flight departed for Los Angeles at 10:12 a.m., carrying 283 passengers, it said.

