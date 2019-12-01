International

11 injured in shooting in New Orleans

New Orleans police investigate the scene of a shooting on Sunday, December 1, 2019, on the edge of the city's famed French Quarter.

New Orleans police investigate the scene of a shooting on Sunday, December 1, 2019, on the edge of the city's famed French Quarter.   | Photo Credit: AP

No fatalities have been reported as the police quickly responded to the incident due to extra patrols which were on duty for an annual Thanksgiving weekend university football game in the city.

Eleven people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in New Orleans' French Quarter, a popular tourist hub, said the U.S. police, adding that two of the victims were in a critical condition.

The shooting took place at about 3:00 am on a crowded commercial street near many hotels in a historical district that attracts visitors from around the world.

“We had officers on that very block that thought they were being fired upon,” police superintendent Shaun Ferguson told reporters.

“Unfortunately, there were so many people out here we were unable to determine who was actually firing shots at the time. We do not know how it started.”

The New Orleans Police Department said via its Twitter feed that no arrests had been made and investigations were ongoing.

