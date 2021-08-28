11 hours after emergency landing in Nagpur, Biman Bangladesh plane flies to Dhaka, pilot critical

Nagpur

The plane, carrying 126 passengers, had made an emergency landing in Nagpur around 11.40 a.m. on August 27 as the pilot suffered a heart attack mid-air.

The Dhaka-bound Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at the Nagpur airport, left for the destination with the stranded passengers 11 hours later, although its pilot, who had suffered a heart attack mid-air, is critical and undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, an official said on August 28.

Talking to PTI, a senior official of the Nagpur airport said, “Biman Bangladesh arranged alternative crew, who flew to Nagpur. After that, the stranded flight departed for the destination along with the passengers at 10.37 pm on Friday.” The condition of the pilot is still critical and he is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Nagpur, he said.

Sources said the pilot was taken to Kingsway Hospital, which is located around 10 km from the Nagpur airport.

On August 27, when the plane was near Raipur, it had contacted the Kolkata ATC for an emergency landing and was advised to land at the nearest airport in Nagpur. The co-pilot landed the plane in Nagpur, the sources said.

Biman Bangladesh had recently resumed flight services with India after air travel between the two countries was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.