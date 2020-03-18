103-year-old Iran woman survives

A 103-year-old woman in Iran has recovered from COVID-19, state media reported, despite overwhelming evidence the elderly are most at risk from the disease. The unnamed woman had been hospitalised in the central city of Semnan for about a week, IRNA news agency said. But she was “discharged after making a complete recovery”, Semnan University of Medical Sciences head Navid Danayi was quoted as saying by IRNA late Tuesday.
The unnamed woman was the second elderly patient to have survived in Iran after a 91-year-old man from Kerman got infected.
After being sick for three days, he recovered on Monday despite having pre-existing medical conditions including high blood pressure and asthma, it added.
The report did not say how the pair were treated.
