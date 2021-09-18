White House remains silent as 10,000 migrants cross into U.S.

Del Rio

18 September 2021 22:17 IST

Del Rio Mayor declares state of emergency; WH stays silent

The Mayor of Del Rio, Texas declared a state of emergency on Friday after more than 10,000 undocumented migrants, many of them Haitians, poured into the border city in a fresh test of President Joe Biden’s immigration policy.

Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano said that the migrants were crowded in an area controlled by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) beneath the Del Rio International Bridge, which carries traffic across the Rio Grande river into Mexico.

Video footage showed thousands under and around the flyover, adults and families. Many were Haitians hoping to stay in the United States as their country suffers after a large earthquake and continuing political turmoil, Mr. Lozano said.

Advertising

Advertising

Also Read Thousands of migrants converge under Texas bridge, posing new challenge for Joe Biden

Hundreds continued to flow into Del Rio on Friday, boosting up the number that Mr. Lozano put at 10,503 under the bridge late on Thursday. The White House remained silent on the issue as political pressure mounted on Biden to address the influx.