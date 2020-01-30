10 killed as deadly strikes hit Syria rebel bastion

Air strikes killed 10 civilians near a bakery and a medical clinic in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib region on Thursday, as government forces kept up a ground offensive.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Russian warplanes hit the Idlib province town of Ariha, but the Russian Defence Ministry said its “aviation did not carry out any combat tasks in this area of Syria”.

The government and its Russian allies have upped their deadly bombardment of Syria’s last major rebel bastion, slowly chipping away at it from the south.

Rebel-held territory has shrunk to just over half of Idlib province, along with slivers of neighbouring Aleppo and Latakia, following a series of government gains. That saw Damascus loyalists retaking the strategic northwestern town of Maaret al-Numan on Wednesday.