10-foot shark kills surfer off Australia’s east coast

(Photo for representation purpose only): Mick Fanning of Australia is attacked by a shark during the finals of the J-Bay Open in Jeffrey's Bay, South Africa, in this July 19, 2015 handout courtesy of World Surf League. Australia's triple champion Mick Fanning survived a shark attack in Sunday's final of the World Surf League's J-Bay Open, fighting off the circling predator with his fists before returning safely to shore. Fanning was paddling out to ride his first wave when the unidentified species of shark surfaced next to him, knocking the 34-year-old off his board.

Several people tried to help the surfer and fought off the shark before taking the injured man to shore at Salt Beach in South Kingscliff, police said.

A 60-year-old surfer was attacked and killed by a 3-meter (10-foot) shark off the coast of northern New South Wales state on Sunday, Australian police said.

Nearby beaches were cleared of swimmers and surfers and will remain closed for 24 hours.

Kingscliff resident Stuart Gonsal had just arrived at the beach ready for a surf, when he found out about the fatal attack.

"We came down and we hadn’t got in the water and police were immediately hauling people in,” Gonsal told Australian Broadcasting Corp. radio. “We found out there was a fatal shark attack on the south side of the rock wall. We were going to get in, we’re not going to now for sure.”

It was at least the third fatal shark attack in Australia this year.

In January, a diver was killed near Esperance off the Western Australia state coast. In April, a shark fatally mauled a 23-year-old wildlife worker on the Great Barrier Reef.

