1 killed, 7 hurt in shooting at Grambling State University

One person was fatally shot and seven others were wounded on October 17 at Grambling State University in the second deadly shooting at the Louisiana school within four days, officials said.

The shooting happened around 1 am October 16 on the campus quad, according to social media posts from the university. The person who died wasn’t enrolled at the school, and the one victim who is a student was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. The victims’ identities haven’t been released.

Homecoming events on October 17 as well as classes on October 18 and October 19 were canceled. The university set a curfew from 9:30 pm to 6 am until further notice.

Early October 13 morning, one person died and three others were wounded in a separate shooting on campus. The university said in a news release that the gunfire involved two people who weren’t enrolled at the school. Two students in the vicinity received injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Jatavious Carroll, 18, was named a suspect in that case, but has not yet been taken into custody, Louisiana State Police said in a news release October 17 evening. The agency is investigating both Grambling State shootings.