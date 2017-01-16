International

‘Muslim job-seekers in UK are disadvantaged’

Muslim job-seekers in the U.K. are disadvantaged, the British government has acknowledged, after Muslims were found to be facing significant pay gaps compared with those who identify as ‘Christians’.

The Government Equalities Office (GEO) has published its response to last year’s hard-hitting report by the women and equalities select committee on employment opportunities for Muslims, The Evening Standard reported.

The GEO accepted that a “lack of comprehensive data” is hindering progress in getting more Muslim people into higher education, which in turn has an impact on their chances of employment. — PTI

