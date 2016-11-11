International

‘Hillary’s daughter Chelsea being groomed to run for Congress’

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton shares a hug with her daughter Chelsea Clinton at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina in this file photo.

"While it is true the Clintons need some time to regroup after Hillary’s crushing loss, they will not give up. Chelsea would be the next extension of the Clinton brand," the report quoted a source as saying.

Hillary and Bill Clinton’s daughter Chelsea Clinton is being groomed to run for a US House of Representatives seat held by a 79-year-old veteran Democrat who has decided to retire, a media report said today.

The 36-year-old daughter could run for the seat in New York City’s 17th Congressional District to replace Nita Lowey.

Lowey, a respected career politician with nearly 30 years in office, has decided to retire, New York Post reported.

In August, Ms. Hillary and Mr. Bill purchased a home next door to their primary residence in Chappaqua area for $1.16 million, which is intended for Ms. Chelsea, her husband Marc Mezvinsky and their two children Charlotte and Aidan.

As Chelsea currently lives and is registered to vote in Manhattan, she could easily make Chappaqua her legal residence in order to run for Lowey’s seat when it becomes vacant.

“In the past few years, she has taken a very visible role in the Clinton Foundation and on the campaign trail. While politics is not the life Hillary wanted for Chelsea, she chose to go on the campaign trail for her mother and has turned out to be very poised, articulate and comfortable with the visibility.

“There has been a lot of speculation within New York Democratic circles about Lowey’s retirement and Chelsea running for the seat. There is a belief that Chappaqua is a logical place for Chelsea to run as it would be straightforward for her to raise money and build a powerful base,” it added.

In a stunning result, Donald Trump on Tuesday beat seasoned politician Hillary in the knife-edge polls, defying the odds to become the 45th US President after starting off as a rank political outsider.

It was a heart-break for Democratic nominee Ms. Clinton, who was hoping to become the first woman president of the US, as Mr. Trump edged past her in a see-saw battle which he clinched by winning 288 electoral college votes to Ms. Clinton’s 215.

