‘Brexit’ is word of the year

‘Brexit’ was on Thursday named word the year by Collins dictionary citing “unprecedented surge” in its use, beating tough competition from ‘Trumpism’.

Collins said that Brexit saw its first recorded usage in 2013 but has since increased in use by more than 3,400 per cent this year as the referendum approached in June.

‘Trumpism’ was another popular word of the year, in reference to policies advocated by Donald Trump.

The list of final contenders for the top spot also includes ‘snowflake generation’, which Collins defines as “the young adults of the 2010s, viewed as being less resilient and more prone to taking offence”; and the Danish concept of ‘hygge’, or “creating cosy and convivial atmospheres that promote wellbeing”.