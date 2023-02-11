India to organise World Hindi Conference in Fiji

February 11, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

India is set to organise World Hindi Conference between February 15-17 in Fiji. A 270-member delegation from India will visit Fiji for the event.

Representatives from 50 countries will participate in the event and representatives from South and Northeast India will be presenting papers at the conference.

“Hindi has made limited progress in the United Nations. U.N. press releases are now available in Hindi. We are trying to get Hindi its rightful place at the U.N.” said Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), MEA.