HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India to organise World Hindi Conference in Fiji

February 11, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meets with Fiji Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad to discuss the India-Fiji people-to-people ties, development cooperation and collaboration at multilateral forums and views on the Indo-Pacific, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meets with Fiji Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad to discuss the India-Fiji people-to-people ties, development cooperation and collaboration at multilateral forums and views on the Indo-Pacific, in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

India is set to organise World Hindi Conference between February 15-17 in Fiji. A 270-member delegation from India will visit Fiji for the event.

Representatives from 50 countries will participate in the event and representatives from South and Northeast India will be presenting papers at the conference.

“Hindi has made limited progress in the United Nations. U.N. press releases are now available in Hindi. We are trying to get Hindi its rightful place at the U.N.” said Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), MEA.

Related Topics

Fiji / diplomacy / United Nations

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.