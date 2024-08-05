GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Independent Jharkhand MLA Saryu Rai joins the JD(U)

Months before the Assembly election due in the State in October-November, the Jamshedpur (East) MLA, has proved true the speculation that has been rife in Jharkhand’s political circles

Published - August 05, 2024 12:14 am IST - Patna

Amarnath Tewary
Amarnath Tewary
Independent MLA Saryu Rai joined the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on August 4, 2024. Photo: X/@SanjayJhaBihar

Independent MLA Saryu Rai joined the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on August 4, 2024. Photo: X/@SanjayJhaBihar

Ahead of State Assembly election in Jharkhand, former Minister and independent MLA Saryu Rai on Sunday joined the Janata Dal-United (JD-U). Mr. Rai had recently met JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna, and since then, speculation has been rife in Jharkhand’s political circles that Mr. Rai would be joining Mr. Kumar’s party.

Mr. Rai, the independent MLA from Jamshedpur (East), joined the JD(U) in presence of the party’s working president Sanjay Jha, the party’s Jharkhand president and MP Khiru Mahto, party leader and Minister in Mr. Kumar’s Cabinet Ashok Choudhary, party general secretary Manish Verma, and others, in Patna.

Earlier, Mr. Rai was with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but ahead of the 2019 Assembly election, he quit the party and fought the election against the then CM Raghuvar Das from the Jharkhand (East) seat as an independent candidate, and defeated him.

Later, he formed a political party, the Bharatiya Jantantra Morcha, but now, months before the Assembly election due in the State in October-November, he has joined the JD(U).

Mr. Rai is known as a politician who loves to call a spade a spade in politics. He originally comes from Bihar but after the bifurcation of Jharkhand as separate State from Bihar in November 2000, he shifted his political base to Jharkhand.

Mr. Jha, in a post on social media platform X, said: “Mr Rai has been a senior leader and shared a personal relation with chief minister Nitish Kumar for several decades. JD(U) will become stronger in Jharkhand with his coming to the party fold.”

Mr. Rai was one of the petitioners in the multi-crore fodder scam in Bihar in which Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad was convicted and sent to jail. Mr. Rai had also accused former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda in a mine scam, following which, later, Mr. Koda had to resign as Chief Minister of the State.

Related Topics

Jharkhand / political development

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.