For 25 years, Nissar Ahmad chronicled Kashmir valley’s landscape for The Hindu. His camera lens not only captured the changing colours of the chinar leaves, but also documented political and societal shifts. He passed away in Srinagar on June 19.

Mr. Ahmad started his journalistic career in the late 1980s and had the distinction of working with reputed Urdu dailies. He joined The Hindu on August 1, 1998, and went on to contribute to its crucial reportage from Kashmir. He captured senstive pictures of blasts and suicide attacks in Kashmir and, in equal measure, the colourful blooming springs and mesmerising snow-filled landscape. Some of his last assignments included the encounter between security forces and militants in Pulwama, followed by the recent celebrations of Id.

Here’s a small glimpse of Nissar Ahmad’s work:

PDP president Mehooba Mufti offering Id-ul-Adha prayers at Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar on June 17 2024.

Villagers inspect a damaged house at the site of encounter in the Nihama area, in Pulwama, on June 3, 2024

A boy walks with his bicycle alongside a mustard field on the outskirts of Srinagar on March 15, 2023.

Security personnel stop a vechile during curfew in Srinagar on August 8, 2019, days after revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

A floating India Post office in the waters of Dal lake in Srinagar, seen in 2023.

Government municipal workers spray disinfectant on boats at Dal lake in Srinagar on March 18, 2020, as a preventive measure against the COVID-19

A worker checks a stack of willow wood used to make cricket bats at a factory in Sangam in Anantnag district of south Kashmir in 2023.

Kashmiri protestors clash with police during a protest in Batmallo, Srinagar, on July 10, 2016.

Muslim devotees pray as a priest displays a relic marking the last Friday of 'urs' at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Geelani in Srinagar on November 11, 2022.

Kashmiri men walk on hoar frosted bridle path following heavy snowfall in kashmir in the interiors of Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Kashmiri villagers carry the body of militant commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani during his funeral procession in Shareef village, in Tral, on July 9, 2016.

Passengers from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are welcomed with flowers by officials as they cross Kaman Bridge, the de-facto border between India and Pakistan, on the Line of Control, on April 7, 2005. The first bus service to link the divided Kashmir in nearly 60 year, was flagged off under tight security, by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

An Indian paramilitary trooper stands guard in front of a wall bearing the graffitti 'Gaza Strip' during an undeclared curfew in Srinagar in 2011

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Srinagar on March 7, 2024.

Security personnel inspect the site blast in Lethpora area of south Kashmir' s Pulwama district, some 20 kilometers from Srinagar, on February 14, 2019.

Seen in 2022, Jalaluddin Sheikh, 65, is among the few surviving walnut wood craftsmen in Srinagar whose wonderful wood art and mastery breathes life into the walnut wood planks of old city Srinagar.

Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims protest against U.S.-led war on Iraq during anti-war protest rally in Srinagar on March 21, 2003.

Children play near maple trees at a Garden in Srinagar in 2022.

A policeman beats the members of the Hurriyat Confrence (Geelani Group), who were protesting in srinagar on December 10, 2003.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra concludes in Srinagar on January 30, 2023.

People showing the pellet-ridden body of 11-year-old boy Nasir Shafi during a funeral procession in Harwan, in the outskirts of Srinagar, on September 17, 2016. Nasir was allegedly killed in a pellet firing the day before

A Kashmiri man (caretaker of the shrine) praying inside a deserted shrine of Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) on the fourth day of Ramzan during nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Srinagar, on April 28, 2020.

Kashmiri Hindu devotees pray at the Kheer Bhawani Temple at Tulla Mulla Ganderbal on May 26, 2015.

A sheep is seen at a livestock market ahead of Muslim holy festival Id-Al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) in Srinagar on June 25, 2023.

Kashmiri men peel off the bark of wicker sticks at a village in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on December 15, 2022. The sale of Kangri, traditional fire-pots made by Kashmiris with wicker sticks, goes up in winter months as cold grips Kashmir.

Men dressed as Santa Claus enjoy skiing at Kongdoori in Gulmarg meadow in Kashmir during Christmas festival on December 25, 2022.

Kashmiri pandits dance during a procession on the occasion of Janamashtami in Srinagar on September 3, 2018.

A man seen during the Khelo India Winter Games at a ski resort in Gulmarg, north of Srinagar, on February 10, 2023.

Indian Navy's Marine Commandos (MARCOS) patrol in Dal Lake in Srinagar on May 18, 2023, ahead of the a G20 meeting.

People celebrate Independence day in Srinagar on August 15, 2023.

Kashmiri farmers pick saffron flowers from a saffron field in Pampore, on November 5, 2023.

Tourists enjoy shikara ride against the backdrop of snow-covered mountains, on a sunny day in the Dal Lake in Srinagar, on February 2, 2024.

A Kashmiri man with his sheep under blooming almond trees in an orchard during spring season in Pulwama district on south kashmir on March 26, 2024.

A tourist is seen along with her child at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar on April 7, 2024.

Artists perform during an election rally for the Lok Sabha polls, at Batwara area, in Srinagar, May 3, 2024.

Haj pilgrims from Kashmir bid farewell to their families before leaving for pilgrimage on May 9, 2024.

Workers give a final touch to Asia’s longest carpet in Kashmir, which measures 2,880 sq. feet, outside the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar on May 15, 2024.

A view of the Hazratbal Shrine against the Hari Parbat Fort and Pir Panjal range of mountains seen from Srinagar on June 12, 2024