Impersonating Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, miscreants ask for money from MPs

Recently, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu and Kerala Assembly Speaker M.B. Rajesh were also similarly targeted.

Miscreants created a fake Whatsapp account in the name of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and were seeking money from MPs. File PTI | Photo Credit: PTI

Unknown miscreants impersonating Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla have been reaching out to Members of Parliament (MPs) asking for money. Recently, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Kerala Assembly Speaker M.B. Rajesh were also similarly targeted.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, Mr. Birla said, “Some miscreants have created fake account in my name with profile photo & sending messages to MPs & others from nos. 7862092008, 9480918183 & 9439073870. Matter has been reported to authorities concerned. Plz ignore calls/messages from these & other numbers & inform my office.”

On April 23, Mr. Naidu’s office had issued a statement cautioning the public about a similar scam using his name and photograph.

“A person impersonating as Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, is sending WhatsApp message soliciting help and financial assistance from the mobile telephone number 9439073183,” the statement said. The issue came to light when the impersonator sent out the message to MPs and Ministers. The Vice-President’s Secretariat has informed the Home Ministry about the development.

Recently, Mr. Rajesh too had fallen victim to such a scam. The impersonator put up the Kerala Speaker’s photograph as the display picture and sent out messages to many Kerala MLAs and former Ministers asking them to save his “new number”. Once the targeted person responded, the impersonator started asking for money. The Kerala Police are investigating the case.