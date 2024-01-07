ADVERTISEMENT

IAF's C-130 J aircraft successfully carries out maiden night landing at Kargil airstrip

January 07, 2024 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - New Delhi

The mission demonstrated the IAF's capabilities in challenging environments

ANI

The IAF revealed that the night landing at the Kargil airstrip was complemented by the incorporation of terrain masking techniques during the flight. | Photo Credit: X/@IAF_MCC

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on January 7 announced a significant milestone as an IAF C-130 J aircraft executed a night landing at the Kargil airstrip.

The mission, characterised by a terrain masking enroute, demonstrated the IAF's capabilities in challenging environments.

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force revealed that the night landing at the Kargil airstrip was complemented by the incorporation of terrain masking techniques during the flight.

"In a first, an IAF C-130 J aircraft recently carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip. Employing terrain masking enroute, the exercise also dovetailed with a training mission for the Garuds," IAF posted on X.

The IAF said that the exercise also helped in a training mission for the Garuds.

