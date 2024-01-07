IAF's C-130 J aircraft successfully carries out maiden night landing at Kargil airstrip

January 07, 2024 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - New Delhi

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on January 7 announced a significant milestone as an IAF C-130 J aircraft executed a night landing at the Kargil airstrip.

The mission, characterised by a terrain masking enroute, demonstrated the IAF's capabilities in challenging environments.

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force revealed that the night landing at the Kargil airstrip was complemented by the incorporation of terrain masking techniques during the flight.

"In a first, an IAF C-130 J aircraft recently carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip. Employing terrain masking enroute, the exercise also dovetailed with a training mission for the Garuds," IAF posted on X.

The IAF said that the exercise also helped in a training mission for the Garuds.

