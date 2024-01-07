GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IAF's C-130 J aircraft successfully carries out maiden night landing at Kargil airstrip

The mission demonstrated the IAF's capabilities in challenging environments

January 07, 2024 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
The IAF revealed that the night landing at the Kargil airstrip was complemented by the incorporation of terrain masking techniques during the flight.

The IAF revealed that the night landing at the Kargil airstrip was complemented by the incorporation of terrain masking techniques during the flight. | Photo Credit: X/@IAF_MCC

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on January 7 announced a significant milestone as an IAF C-130 J aircraft executed a night landing at the Kargil airstrip.

The mission, characterised by a terrain masking enroute, demonstrated the IAF's capabilities in challenging environments.

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force revealed that the night landing at the Kargil airstrip was complemented by the incorporation of terrain masking techniques during the flight.

"In a first, an IAF C-130 J aircraft recently carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip. Employing terrain masking enroute, the exercise also dovetailed with a training mission for the Garuds," IAF posted on X.

The IAF said that the exercise also helped in a training mission for the Garuds.

Related Topics

defence

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.