I will quit East Bengal if it doesn’t win the title: Mehtab

Mehtab Hossain has said that he will quit East Bengal if it team fails to lift the I-League title this season.

The defensive midfielder, who started his journey with East Bengal in 2007 and has appeared more than 250 times, said he would be forced to believe that his presence is working as a ‘jinx’ on the way to East Bengal’s I-league aspirations.

“East Bengal has reached so close to the title in the past seven eight years but never own it. That forced me to take a vow at the start of the season that if it does not win the title this time, it would be better for me to stay away from the team,” Mehtab said.

“If we win the title this season then I will stay or else I will leave the team. I have devoted the best time of my playing career to the club in the last 10 years. It is like a family for me but if someone else can help the team regain the title no one will be happier than me,” Mehtab said.

“Mehtab has been a fantastic player for East Bengal. He has served the team to the best of his ability and I hope he can finish his East Bengal career on a winning note,” East Bengal coach Trevor Morgan said.