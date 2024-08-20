In 2017, a popular Malayalam woman actor came forward alleging abduction and sexual assault on her in Kochi. The Kerala police investigation team zeroed-in on actor Dileep, who was booked on charges of conspiring to carry out the sexual assault. After the survivor identified herself on social media, the industry saw an unprecedented shake-up.

A group of women working in Malayalam movies came together to form a ‘Women in Cinema Collective’ to support the survivor even as some actors voiced misogynistic views.

In the course of investigation, instances of evidence tampering, conspiracy and blackmail have further complicated the case. Here is how the case has evolved.

