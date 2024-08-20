GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hema Committee report published: A timeline of events in the Kerala actor sexual assault case

The Hema Committee published a report revealing sexual exploitation in the Malayalam film industry seven years after the brutal rape of an actress in Kochi. This is how the case evolved over the years.

Published - August 20, 2024 08:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Hema Commission submitting the report to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in 2019. File photo

In 2017, a popular Malayalam woman actor came forward alleging abduction and sexual assault on her in Kochi. The Kerala police investigation team zeroed-in on actor Dileep, who was booked on charges of conspiring to carry out the sexual assault. After the survivor identified herself on social media, the industry saw an unprecedented shake-up.

A group of women working in Malayalam movies came together to form a ‘Women in Cinema Collective’ to support the survivor even as some actors voiced misogynistic views.

Also Read : K. Hema Committee report reveals sexual exploitation in Malayalam film industry

In the course of investigation, instances of evidence tampering, conspiracy and blackmail have further complicated the case. Here is how the case has evolved.

