In 2017, a popular Malayalam woman actor came forward alleging abduction and sexual assault on her in Kochi. The Kerala police investigation team zeroed-in on actor Dileep, who was booked on charges of conspiring to carry out the sexual assault. After the survivor identified herself on social media, the industry saw an unprecedented shake-up.

A group of women working in Malayalam film industry came together to form a ‘Women in Cinema Collective’ to support the survivor even as some actors voiced misogynistic views. The Justice Hema Committee was formed by the Kerala Government in 2017 based on a petition by the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) to study the challenges faced by women in the industry.

Also Read : K. Hema Committee report reveals sexual exploitation in Malayalam film industry

Here is a timeline of the events that followed the incident leading up to the submission of the Justice Hema Committee report.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.