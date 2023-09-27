Google celebrates 25th birthday with doodle down memory lane

September 27, 2023 05:43 am | Updated 07:03 am IST

Search engine giant Google on September 27 celebrated its 25th birthday with a doodle down memory lane — different logos from over two decades. “While here at Google we’re oriented towards the future, birthdays can also be a time to reflect,” it said in a blogpost.

Doctoral students Sergey Brin and Larry Page, who met in Stanford University’s computer science program in the late ‘90s, shared a similar vision: make the World Wide Web a more accessible place.

The pair worked tirelessly from their dorm rooms to develop a prototype for a better search engine. As they made meaningful progress on the project, they moved the operation to Google’s first office — a rented garage. On September 27, 1998, Google Inc. was officially born, the blogpost read.

Emphasising that much has changed since 1998 — including its logo as seen in today’s Doodle — Google said that its mission has remained the same: “to organise the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful”.

Thanking users for “evolving with them over the past 25 years”, it added, ”We can’t wait to see where the future takes us, together.”

