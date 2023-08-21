German Minister ‘fascinated’ by first-hand experience of UPI payment

August 21, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST - New Delhi

The German embassy on August 20 described digital infrastructure in India as one of its success stories and shared a footage of its Digital and Transport Minister Volker Wissing using UPI at a vegetable shop in New Delhi.

"One of India's success story is digital infrastructure. UPI enables everybody to make transactions in seconds. Millions of Indians use it," the embassy said on X.

It said Germany's Federal Minister for Digital and Transport Volker Wissing was able to experience the simplicity of UPI payments first-hand and is very fascinated.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is an instant payment system.

