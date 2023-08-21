HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

German Minister ‘fascinated’ by first-hand experience of UPI payment

German embassy praised India’s UPI, shared video of Minister making payment digitally

August 21, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Germany’s Federal Minister for Digital and Transport Volker Wissing was able to experience the simplicity of UPI payments, the German embassy said.

Germany’s Federal Minister for Digital and Transport Volker Wissing was able to experience the simplicity of UPI payments, the German embassy said. | Photo Credit: X/@GermanyinIndia

The German embassy on August 20 described digital infrastructure in India as one of its success stories and shared a footage of its Digital and Transport Minister Volker Wissing using UPI at a vegetable shop in New Delhi.

"One of India's success story is digital infrastructure. UPI enables everybody to make transactions in seconds. Millions of Indians use it," the embassy said on X.

It said Germany's Federal Minister for Digital and Transport Volker Wissing was able to experience the simplicity of UPI payments first-hand and is very fascinated.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is an instant payment system.

Related Topics

Germany

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.