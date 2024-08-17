ADVERTISEMENT

Gaza rescuers say Israeli strike kills 15 from same family

Published - August 17, 2024 01:59 pm IST - GAZA STRIP

Israel's retaliatory military campaign has killed at least 40,005 people in Gaza, according to the health ministry of the Hamas-run territory

AFP

Pople react during a farewell for Palestinian Ahmed Khalil killed in an Israeli airstrike, at his home, in the Balata refugee camp, in Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, August 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gaza's civil defence agency said an Israeli air strike in the early hours of Saturday(August 17, 2024) killed 15 people from a Palestinian family, including nine children and three women.

ADVERTISEMENT

The strike hit the home of the Ajlah family in Al-Zawaida neighbourhood of central Gaza, said civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal. The Israeli military did not offer an immediate comment.

More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the territory’s Health Ministry says

"The toll from the Israeli strike on the Ajlah family home and their warehouse in Al-Zawaida is 15 dead," Mr. Bassal said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bassal gave a list of those killed, including nine children and three women.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
75 out of 93 bodies identified in Gaza after Israeli school strike, officials say

A witness said the strike took place shortly after midnight.

"Three rockets hit the house directly," Ahmed Abu al-Ghoul said as rescuers pulled bodies from the rubble of the flattened house.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There were a lot of children and women inside... What have they done to deserve this?"

Hamas rejects 'new' Gaza truce conditions as Biden says deal closer than ever

AFPTV footage of the aftermath, captured after dawn, showed rescuers searching for bodies under piles of collapsed concrete blocks.

More than 10 months of war between Israel and Hamas has left vast swathes of Gaza in ruins.

ADVERTISEMENT

The war broke out after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of 1,198 people, mostly civilians, according to a tally based on official Israeli figures.

Militants also seized 251 people during the attack, 111 of whom are still held captive in Gaza, including 39 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel's retaliatory military campaign has killed at least 40,005 people in Gaza, according to the health ministry of the Hamas-run territory, which does not provide details of civilian and militant deaths.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US