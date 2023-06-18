Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 to be conferred on Gita Press

June 18, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - New Delhi

The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 will be conferred on Gita Press, Gorakhpur, in recognition of its "outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods", according to an official statement.

The jury headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi unanimously decided to select Gita Press, Gorakhpur as the recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize, said the statement issued by the Ministry of Culture.

Mr. Modi recalled the contribution of Gita Press in promoting the Gandhian ideals of peace and social harmony. He observed that the conferment of the Gandhi Peace Prize on Gita Press, on completion of hundred years of its establishment, is a recognition of the work done by the institution in community service, the statement said.

Established in 1923, Gita Press is one of the world’s largest publishers, having published 41.7 crore books in 14 languages, including 16.21 crore Shrimad Bhagvad Gita, it said.

"Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 recognises the important and unparalleled contribution of Gita Press, in contributing to collective upliftment of humanity, which personifies Gandhian living in true sense," the statement said.

The Gandhi Peace Prize is an annual award instituted by the government in 1995, on the occasion of 125th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as a tribute to the ideals espoused by Mahatma Gandhi.

The award is open to all persons regardless of nationality, race, language, caste, creed or gender. The award carries an amount of ₹1 crore, a citation, a plaque and an exquisite traditional handicraft/handloom item, the Ministry said.

Recent awardees include Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said, Oman (2019) and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (2020), Bangladesh.

