Fuel, cooking gas supplies on course

The public sector oil companies led by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) are working to ensure round-the-clock supply of fuels, including cooking gas, and provide any emergency services in the form vehicle availability and ambulance services.

The oil companies assured the public in a statement here on Thursday that there was no shortage of cooking gas and no reason to worry on this front.

“Due to the current lockdown, customers are resorting to panic booking, resulting in backlogs in the market, depriving genuine customers, who are in real need of refills,” said a an IOC statement.

All LPG bottling plants of the public sector undertaking are operating normally and regularly, providing sufficient supplies of refill stocks to the distributor network of the companies. The distributors have adequate stocks for delivery to the customers.

Indian Oil, through its network of 339 distributors, supplies 87.76 lakh customers in Kerala, delivering 1.1 lakh cylinders a day. BPC and HPC too are regular in their supplies.

Curbing panic

As a measure to prevent panic booking, it has been decided that a customer who gets a refill would not be able to book the next refill for a minimum period of 15 days. They include Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries as well.

The oil companies have announced an ex gratia payment of ₹5 lakh in case of death to the spouses or next of kin of workers engaged in ensuring fuel supply in these trying times. Those covered under the scheme include employees of petrol pump dealers such as customer attendants and managers and those of the distributors such as refill delivery men, showroom staff, godown keepers and LPG mechanics, lorry drivers, including bulk/pack transporters.

To reduce the financial burden of the PMUY customers whose earnings have come under severe pressure owing to the lockdown, it has been decided by the government to give them three refills free of cost, one each for the months of April, May and June 2020.