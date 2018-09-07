Hima Das' return, Haryana assembly, and other news in pictures

5.30 pm

Hima Das returns

The Assam government on Friday accorded Hima Das, India’s newest sprint star, a ‘red carpet’ welcome on her arrival at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

Almost everyone from Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia were at the airport to receive Ms. Das, who returned to her home state after more than two months.

4.30 pm

Haryana assembly

Deputy speaker Santosh Yaday and Leader of Opposition Abhay Singh Chautala accompanied with INLD legislators, taking part in the proceedings on first day of monsoon session of Haryana assembly in Chandigarh on September 07, 2018. | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar

Monsoon session of Haryana assembly began in Chandigar today.

12.30 pm

Protest against fuel price hike in Chennai

Members of Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress stage a demonstration against hike in petroleum products at Chepauk in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Women activists of the Tamil Nadu Congress protested against the hike in petrol and diesel prices in Chennai on Friday.

The prices of petrol and diesel touched a new high on Friday with Mumbai paying the maximum among the four metros. While petrol costs ₹87.39 a litre, diesel is priced at ₹76.51 a litre, an increase of 48 paisa and 55 paisa respectively over Thursday's price.

11.00 am

Modi inaugurates Global Mobility Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to inaugurate the Global Mobility Summit at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, September 7, 2018, inaugurated the Global Mobility Summit, in New Delhi besides launching the national strategy for overhauling mobility, especially public transportation.

"India is world’s fastest growing major economy. We are building roads, airports, railway lines at a quick pace", Mr. Modi said at the event.

The Narendra Modi government is looking at setting up a unified transport authority for seamless movement of freight across the country’s rail, road and water networks.

The latest blueprint prepared by Niti Aayog, to be presented during a two-day global mobility summit starting today, September 7 in New Delhi, suggests four paradigm shifts for speedy movement of freight.

10:44 am

The Elders visit Mohalla Clinic

Former UN secretary general Ban Ki-Moon and former WHO DG Gro Harlem Brundtland visit a Mohalla Clinic at Paschim Vihar in New Delhi on Friday.

The Delhi government's Mohalla Clinic in Panchim Vihar had two 'Elder' visitors. A delegation of The Elders, (a global organisation of world leaders working on peace and human rights founded by late Nelson Mandela) led by former United Nations secretary general Ban Ki-Moon and former World Health Organisation DG & first woman Prime Minister of Norway Gro Harlem Brundtland paid a visit to the clinic along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

9.45 am

Brazilian presidential candidate stabbed during campaign

In this video still, National Social Liberal Party presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro is carried away after being stabbed during a campaign rally in Juiz de Fora, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. | Photo Credit: AP

Jair Bolsonaro, a leading presidential candidate whose heated rhetoric has electrified some voters and angered others in a deeply polarised Brazil, was stabbed at a campaign event on Thursday and suffered serious abdominal injuries. Police said the suspected attacker was in custody.

9.00 am

Serena storms into US Open final, to face Japan history-maker Osaka

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, celebrates after defeating Madison Keys during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in New York. | Photo Credit: AP

In what was seen as a true masterclass of her tennis prowess, six-time U.S Open Champion Serena Williams routed Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-0 in the semi-final of the U.S Open Championship 2018.

Osaka, seeded 20th, became the first Japanese woman to reach a Grand Slam final with a 6-2 6-4 victory over American Madison Keys — last year's beaten finalist.