Overnight rains brings down electricity poles in Bengaluru, FIFA Women's World Cup 2019, and other news in pictures

10.30 am

Overnight rains brings down electricity poles in Bengaluru

A downpour accompanied by strong wind lashed the city on Thursday night uprooting at least 15 tress in Avalahalli, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Girinagar, Bytarayanapura, Shantinagar, and Hanumanthanagar.

Five trees fell at Hanumanthanagar alone. Two cars and an auto were damaged on 2nd cross, 4th main at Hanumanthanagar after three trees got uprooted. At least three electricity poles fell, one each on Richmond Road, at Hanumanthanagar, and Ashoknagar, disrupting power supply.

9.15 am

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019

France's head coach Corinne Diacre (C) looks on as France's players take part in a training session in Croissy-sur-Seine, near Paris, as part of the team's preparation ahead of the opening match between France and Korea of the FIFA Women's football World Cup 2019 in France. | Photo Credit: AFP

The eighth edition of the Women's World Cup, which began on Friday will be contested by 24 teams in nine cities across France, with the hosts facing South Korea in the opening game at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

8.00 am

Protester arrested at Amazon conference

The photo released by the Clark County Detention Centre photo shows Priya Sawhney, 30, of Berkley, California following her arrest Thursday, June 6, in Las Vegas on a misdemeanor trespassing charge. | Photo Credit: AP

A woman was arrested Thursday after approaching Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos and yelling about chicken farms on stage at a conference in Las Vegas, authorities said.

Bezos’s appearance at Amazon’s re-Mars event at the Aria resort was briefly interrupted before the woman was surrounded by security guards and ushered away.

Direct Action Everywhere spokesman Matt Johnson identified the protester as 30-year-old Priya Sawhney of Berkeley, California.

Sawhney was held on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing and may face more serious charges, Las Vegas police Officer Laura Meltzer said.