Fact check: Videos of tension in Telangana over BJP MLA’s remarks falsely linked to Uttar Pradesh

A post purporting to show protesters chanting inflammatory slogans against the RSS in Uttar Pradesh, and the State government taking swift action against them in response, has gone viral on social media

Anirudh Parthasarathy
October 11, 2022 15:56 IST

A post purporting to show protesters chanting inflammatory slogans against the RSS in Uttar Pradesh, and the State government taking swift action against them in response, has gone viral on social media. The Facebook post, containing two videos in a split-screen format, claims that one shows the protesters chanting provocative slogans against the Hindu outfit, and the other shows law enforcement personnel cracking down on them, the implication being that the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has taken swift action against unruly agitators.

The Hindu found that neither of the clips had anything to do with Uttar Pradesh.

A reverse image search of the first video led us to various posts claiming that the incident occurred at Nalgonda in Telangana.

We also got a hint about the location from a shop called ‘Royal Time House’, the name board of which was visible in the video.

The shop ‘Royal Time House’, featured in the video.
Search result on Justdial.

A further search revealed that the protest was held in response to controversial remarks made by BJP MLA Raja Singh against Prophet Muhammad. The MLA has since been suspended from the party.

ANI tweeted that a man had been arrested in connection with the provocative sloganeering.

As for the second video, which shows law enforcement personnel coming down hard on protesters, we found that these visuals were also related to the tumult in Telangana.

Protests, tension and lathi-charging prevail in Hyderabad’s Old City

A reverse image search led us to various news reports showing people being taken into custody in connection with the widespread protests that rocked Hyderabad and surrounding areas in the wake of the BJP MLA’s remarks.

As it turned out, the protesters featured in the news reports were the same as those visible in the video.

With this, we were able to conclude that the videos contained in the viral post were from Telangana, and had been falsely linked to Uttar Pradesh and given a political spin.

Fact check: Fake

