HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EPFO fixes 8.15% interest rate on employees’ provident fund for 2022-23

EPFO had lowered the interest on EPF for 2021-22 to an over four-decade low of 8.1% for its about five crore subscribers

March 28, 2023 10:16 am | Updated 10:19 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
EPFO has fixed an 8.15% interest rate on employees’ provident fund for 2022-23.

EPFO has fixed an 8.15% interest rate on employees’ provident fund for 2022-23. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The retirement fund body EPFO has fixed an 8.15% interest rate on employees’ provident fund for 2022-23, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

EPFO had lowered the interest on EPF for 2021-22 to an over four-decade low of 8.1% for its about five crore subscribers, from 8.5% in 2020-21 in March 2022.

Also Read | House panel pulls up EPFO for ‘very low’ OBC representation

After the CBT decision, the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2022-23 will be sent to the Ministry of Finance for concurrence.

EPFO provides the rate of interest only after it is ratified by the government through the Finance Ministry.

Related Topics

pension and welfare / wage and pension / employee benefits / employee

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.