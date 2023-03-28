EPFO fixes 8.15% interest rate on employees’ provident fund for 2022-23

March 28, 2023 10:16 am | Updated 10:19 am IST

The retirement fund body EPFO has fixed an 8.15% interest rate on employees’ provident fund for 2022-23, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

EPFO had lowered the interest on EPF for 2021-22 to an over four-decade low of 8.1% for its about five crore subscribers, from 8.5% in 2020-21 in March 2022.

After the CBT decision, the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2022-23 will be sent to the Ministry of Finance for concurrence.

EPFO provides the rate of interest only after it is ratified by the government through the Finance Ministry.