10 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

Ten Naxalites were killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh. An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Friday (November 22, 2024), a senior police official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gunfight started in the morning in a forest within the jurisdiction of Bhejji police station when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, he said

An intermittent exchange of fire is still underway and as per preliminary information, some Naxalites have been gunned down in the encounter, he said, adding that further details are awaited.

ADVERTISEMENT

The operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of Maoists belonging to Konta and Kistaram area committees of Naxalites on forested hills of Korajguda, Dantespuram, Nagaram and Bhandarpadar villages, he said.

Bodies of 10 Naxalites have been recovered from the spot so far, he said.

Besides, a cache of weapons, including an INSAS rifle, an AK-47 rifle and a Self Loading Rifle (SLR), were also seized, he said.

The search operation by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is still underway in the area, he added.

With this incident, bodies of 207 Naxalites have been recovered so far this year following separate encounters in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region comprising seven districts, including Sukma, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.