We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities: PM Modi

January 09, 2023 09:44 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, January 9, 2023, joined other world leaders in conveying concern about the rioting in Brasilia that broke out after supporters of ex-President Bolsonaro attacked the National Congress, presidential palace and the Supreme Court of Brazil.

Mr. Bolsonaro who is known to be in Florida has refused to acknowledge the presidential election of October that he lost to Lula da Silva.

“Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities,” said PM Modi in a comment shared in his social media account. Prime Minister Modi had congratulated President Lula earlier after he was sworn to office for the third term.

“I wish him a successful third term and look forward to working with him to strengthen India-Brazil Strategic Partnership,” Mr. Modi had said. India maintained cordial relation with the government of President Bolsonaro who was invited as the Chief Guest for the 2020 Republic Day celebrations.

Following the riots several international figures like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Emmanuel Macron of France and the U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the violence and destruction unleashed by the supporters of President Bolsonaro.

“I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to work with President Lula,” said President Biden in his official Twitter handle.

President Macron said, “The Will of the Brazilian people and democratic institutions must be respected.” The Government of Venezuela has also condemned “political violence” in Brazil and expressed support to the Brazilian people.

Several South American diplomatic missions joined the chorus protesting against the violence that Mr Bolsonaro has refused to condemn.

Noteworthy that a few right-wing US commentators and political figures including former White House Chief Strategist Steve Banon have supported the rioters alleging the Brazilian presidential election was “stolen”.