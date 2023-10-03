ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Police team reaches Sitaram Yechury’s official residence to question a NewsClick staff 

October 03, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - New Delhi 

According to sources, the Delhi Police team questioned Sumit Kumar for two hours.

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. File | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

A team of Delhi Police officers reached CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s official residence 36 Ravi Shankhar Shukla lane, at 6.30 a.m., on Tuesday to question a NewsClick staffer.  

The official designated residence of Mr. Yechury is used as office space for party’s affiliated organisations such as the Kisan Sabha. The NewsClick staffer, Sumit Kumar, who works as a graphic designer, also lives there. According to sources, the Delhi Police team questioned him for two hours, asking him when he joined the organisation, how much he is paid and asked about the other staff. Like in the other cases, the Delhi Police team, took away the mobile phone and the laptop of Mr. Kumar. 

