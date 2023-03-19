ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi's doorstep over 'women being sexually assaulted' remark

March 19, 2023 11:09 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - New Delhi

Rahul Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that 'I have heard that women are still being sexually assaulted'

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi Police on March 19 reached the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a notice issued to him over his “women are still being sexually assaulted” remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The police team headed by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda arrived at Mr. Gandhi's 12, Tughlaq Lane residence, officials said.

Taking cognisance of social media posts, police had sent a questionnaire to the Congress leader and asked him “to give details about the women who approached him regarding sexual harassment".

According to police, Mr. Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that 'I have heard that women are still being sexually assaulted'.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police had asked him to give details of these victims so that security could be provided to them, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US