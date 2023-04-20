ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi HC orders websites to stop publishing objectionable videos of Aaradhya Bachchan

April 20, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - New Delhi

The High Court also came down heavily on YouTube for not taking proactive action on the issue

The Hindu Bureau

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. File | Photo Credit: AFP

The Delhi High Court on April 20 ordered several websites to immediately stop disseminating or publishing certain objectionable videos of Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of actors Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, which were circulating fake news about the 11-year-old’s health.

Every child is entitled to be treated with honour and respect whether the child is of a celebrity or a commoner. Circulating misinformation regarding the mental and physical health of children is completely impermissible in law, the High Court said.

The High Court also came down heavily on YouTube for not taking proactive action on the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US