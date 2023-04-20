Delhi HC orders websites to stop publishing objectionable videos of Aaradhya Bachchan

April 20, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on April 20 ordered several websites to immediately stop disseminating or publishing certain objectionable videos of Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of actors Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, which were circulating fake news about the 11-year-old’s health.

Every child is entitled to be treated with honour and respect whether the child is of a celebrity or a commoner. Circulating misinformation regarding the mental and physical health of children is completely impermissible in law, the High Court said.

The High Court also came down heavily on YouTube for not taking proactive action on the issue.