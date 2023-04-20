HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi HC orders websites to stop publishing objectionable videos of Aaradhya Bachchan

The High Court also came down heavily on YouTube for not taking proactive action on the issue

April 20, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. File

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. File | Photo Credit: AFP

The Delhi High Court on April 20 ordered several websites to immediately stop disseminating or publishing certain objectionable videos of Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of actors Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, which were circulating fake news about the 11-year-old’s health.

Every child is entitled to be treated with honour and respect whether the child is of a celebrity or a commoner. Circulating misinformation regarding the mental and physical health of children is completely impermissible in law, the High Court said.

The High Court also came down heavily on YouTube for not taking proactive action on the issue.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.