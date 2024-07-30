Delhi coaching centre incident: Amid student protests, Patna DM forms probe team

Students on Tuesday staged a protest in Patna demanding that basic safety norms be followed in coaching centres. The protest follows the incident in a Delhi coaching centre in which three civil services aspirants drowned to death. Meanwhile, the Patna district magistrate has formed a six-member investigation team and has directed officials to inspect the safety protocols in all coaching centres across the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of students in Patna’s Bhikhna Pahadi area, which is known as hub of coaching centres in the State capital, staged protest under banner of a student’s organisation and demanded basic rules and facilities be provided at these coaching centres. They also condemned the Delhi incident and alleged that civic authorities of Delhi government were “equally responsible” for the incident.

Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh formed a six-member team and directed officials to check all coaching centres in Patna district to ensure proper security, safety, registration status, compliance with building bylaws, fire exit availability, and other norms. The team comprises a sub-divisional officer, a fire safety officer, city executive officer, zonal officer, block education officer, and the local police station in-charge. The Patna DM has sought a detailed report on the issue within 15 days.

Independent MP from the Purnea Lok Sabha constituency, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, raised the issue on Tuesday. “Not only have three students died at the coaching centre but there is also a list of six missing students. I believe 10-12 people are missing and all attempts are being made to hide this fact,” Mr. Yadav said. Mr. Yadav pointed that at present no guidelines were available to regulate coaching institutes in the country; he suggested the government bring in such a rule expeditiously.

Tanya Soni, one of the three civil services aspirants who died at the Delhi coaching centre on July 27, hailed from Bihar’s Aurangabad district. Her father Vijay Soni, an engineer, had moved to Telangana with his family where she had completed her studies before moving to Delhi to prepare for civil services examination. Her mortal remains came to the Sanichar Bazaar locality of Nabinagar area in Aurangabad district on Monday, where the last rites were performed. “She was excellent in studies since childhood,” her grandfather Gopal Prasad Soni said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.