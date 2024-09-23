Daily Quiz: On sign languages

1 / 6 | How many sign languages currently exist in the world?

Answer : 300 plus

2 / 6 | In a particular country's sign language format, a well-formed question requires a specific eyebrow position. For instance, the eyebrows should ideally move down for a W question (what, who, where, why, and when) and up for a yes/no question. Which country's language is this?

Answer : American Sign Language

3 / 6 | Does brain damage affect the ability to sign?

Answer : Yes, just as with speech, brain damage can affect an individual's ability to sign.

4 / 6 | According to the World Federation of the Deaf, how many deaf people are there in the world?

Answer : 70 million

5 / 6 | While not known for developing sign language, X is said to have collated the first known manual alphabet, to spell out letter by letter with hand signs, based on gestures monks living in silence used. He used this to help educate deaf children in Spain. Who is X?

Answer : Pedro Ponce de Leon, a Benedictine Monk