Daily Quiz | On New Zealand
The Treaty of Waitangi is accepted as a constitutional document that guides the relationship between the Crown in New Zealand and Māori people.

February 07, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

V V Ramanan

On this day in 1840, the Treaty of Waitangi was signed, establishing New Zealand as a British colony.

Here is a quiz on some things New Zealand.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand dollar notes
1 / 7 | What is the Maori name for New Zealand which means “Land of the Long White Cloud”?

Answer : Aotearoa
Comments

