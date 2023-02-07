On this day in 1840, the Treaty of Waitangi was signed, establishing New Zealand as a British colony.
Here is a quiz on some things New Zealand.
Daily Quiz | On New Zealand
What is the Maori name for New Zealand which means “Land of the Long White Cloud”?
The Maori names for the two islands that make up New Zealand are Te Ika-a-Māui and Te Waipounamu. What are the official English names?
Name the two New Zealanders to have won the Oscar for Best Director and for which films?
Answer : Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog
He holds the distinction of being the only cricketer to be made a Knight while still playing. Name the legendary all-rounder.
Name the flightless bird, the smallest living ratite, that is endemic to New Zealand and whose name is used to refer to a New Zealander informally.
Considered by many as the ‘father of nuclear physics’, name the Nobel Laureate who gave the name proton to the sub-atomic particle.
The country has two National Anthems. If one is ‘God Save the King’, what is the other?
