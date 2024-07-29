Daily Quiz | On events on July 26

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | Two former Prime Ministers of these two countries, which are part of Oceania, were born on July 26. While one of them was the PM of this country between 1996 and 2007, the other was this country’s third female PM between 2017 and 2023. Name the Prime Ministers and the counties. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : John Howard of Australia and Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | This American actor born on July 26 has received numerous accolades including Academy Awards. Known for this political show called House of Cards, he was recently accused of sexual misconduct in 2017. Name the actor. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Kevin Spacey SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | This Irish singer-songwriter died on this day last year. After converting to Islam in 2018, she adopted the name Shuhada’ Sadaqat, while continuing to perform and record under her birth name. Identify her. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Sinéad O’Connor SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | This is celebrated every year to observe India’s victory over Pakistan, in a war that ended on July 26, 1999. What is it called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Kargil Vijay Diwas SHOW ANSWER