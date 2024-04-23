ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Quiz | On English Language Day
April 23, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

A quiz on the occasion of the English Language Day observed by the UN on April 23

V V Ramanan

April 23 is observed as the English Language Day | Photo Credit: Motizova

Q: Why was April 23 chosen to be the English Language Day?

A: It is traditionally considered as the birth and death day of William Shakespeare

Q: In the English language, if the letter ‘E’ is the most common letter (and vowel), which is the most common consonant?

A: ‘R’

Q: Who is credited with inventing words like alligator, manager, obscene, undress, lonely?

A:  Who else, but William Shakespeare!

Q: What are ‘crutch words’?

A:  Words one uses repeatedly to pause or think or make up a sentence.

Q: Fill in the blank: ‘The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog’ is the most commonly used example of a ______

A: Pangram

Q: Which is the longest English word, all of 45 letters, that is a type of lung disease caused by inhaling ash and dust?

A: Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis

Q: Though the Guinness World Records mentions ‘set’ as the word with the most meanings in English with 430 senses, which word is considered by leading philologists as having 645 versions in its verb form?

A: Run

 Sir James Murray was a British lexicographer and philologist who compiled the Oxford English Dictionary. Credit: Wikipedia

